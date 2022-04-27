Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Oldham County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1, in North Texas, reports 5 cattle missing in Oldham County. The missing cattle include one red and white longhorn, one tiger-striped longhorn and a mostly white longhorn. Ward also reported a 3-year-old Corriente cow and a 1-year-old Corriente steer missing. The cattle all have a three-leaf clover brand on the right hip and were last seen April 22. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.