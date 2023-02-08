Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Malone

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 10 in Central Texas, reports a 14-month-old, 1200-pound Belted Galloway bull and two 500-pound Belted Galloway steers missing. The bull has a red ear tag No. 113 and the steers have red ear tags No. 115 and 117. They were last seen Jan. 31. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Pemberton at 903-450-3900 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.