Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 10 in Central Texas, reports a 14-month-old, 1200-pound Belted Galloway bull and two 500-pound Belted Galloway steers missing. The bull has a red ear tag No. 113 and the steers have red ear tags No. 115 and 117. They were last seen Jan. 31. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Pemberton at 903-450-3900 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Malone
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 10 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Malone
Cow-calf Corner: Feeding monensin to beef cows decreases intake but increases efficiency
Paul Beck, Oklahoma State University State Extension Beef Cattle Nutrition Specialist This year …
Continue Reading about Cow-calf Corner: Feeding monensin to beef cows decreases intake but increases efficiency
Texas crop progress and condition for Feb. 6
Most of the state received from trace amounts up to 3 inches of precipitation this week with areas …
Continue Reading about Texas crop progress and condition for Feb. 6