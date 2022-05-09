Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Lefors

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Ben Eggleston, District 2 in the Texas Panhandle, reports four black cows missing in Grey County. The missing cattle have a rocking H brand on the left hip and are notched in the tip of their right ears. They all have a white number tag in the left ear and were last seen January 30. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Eggleston at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 806-852-4741.