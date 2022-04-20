Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Forestburg

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger John P. Bradshaw, District 9 in Central Texas, reports a group of black Angus cross muley yearlings missing. The cattle are approximately 600-700 pounds with a 2K brand on the left hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bradshaw at 940-389-6123 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.