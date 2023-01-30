Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Cuero

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports seven head of cattle missing. The missing cattle are as follows:

One red Brangus yearling bull, approximately 900 pounds

Two brown and white longhorn cows

One black motley-faced cow

One red and white Longhorn calf

One Charolais heifer, approximately 450 pounds

One gray calf, approximately 250 pounds

The cattle were last seen Jan. 13 and have green or red ear tags in the left ear. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.