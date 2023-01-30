Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Cuero

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports seven head of cattle missing. The missing cattle are as follows:
- One red Brangus yearling bull, approximately 900 pounds
- Two brown and white longhorn cows
- One black motley-faced cow
- One red and white Longhorn calf
- One Charolais heifer, approximately 450 pounds
- One gray calf, approximately 250 pounds
The cattle were last seen Jan. 13 and have green or red ear tags in the left ear. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.