Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Crockett

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt, District 14 in East Texas, reports a group of black Brangus cows and a Black Angus bull missing. The cattle were reported missing after a tornado tore fences down and the cattle were scattered across multiple properties. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bobbitt at 936-222- 2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.