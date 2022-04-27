Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Cedar Lane

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in Central Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger David Marcaurele, District 24 in South Texas, reports 45 cross bred cows missing. The cattle are various colors with an XX brand on the left rib. The cattle were last seen March 25 and reported missing April 26. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Marcaurele at 979-332-8755 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.