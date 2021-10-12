Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Zavala County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tony Ashley, District 28 in South Texas and North Rio Grande River, reports a pair of Brangus calves missing in Zavala County. The calves were last seen Sept. 30 weighing approximately 500 pounds with underbit marks on their right ears and a slash across their left ears. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ashley at 830-563-0555 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.