Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Zapata County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Aguilar Jr., District 29 in South Texas and the Rio Grande River, reports four Angus cows and one bull missing off Bustamante Lane in Zapata. The cows were last seen on January 20 and are branded with MLB and rocking 7 on the hip. There were also Priefert gray panels stolen. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Aguilar at 956-513-0297 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.