Crime watch: Cattle missing in Wise County

Cliff Swofford, in North Texas, reports four black cows missing from a property off FM 1810 at Big Sandy Creek, Northwest of Decatur. The cows are branded with a “Rafter S” on their right hip and may have a white face. They were last seen Aug. 1, 2025. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Swofford at 817-343-8804 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
