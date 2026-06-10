Crime watch: Cattle missing in Wise County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Cliff Swofford, District 8 in North Texas, reports three red cows missing from a property on County Road 1589 near Chico. The cows are branded with “06” high on the left side. They were last seen May 26. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Swofford at 817-343-8804 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.