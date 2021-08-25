Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Williamson County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Kenny Murchison, District 20 in Central Texas, reports five head of cattle missing in Williamson County. The cattle were last seen August 14 and include two black cows branded with 4S on their left hips and ear tags 747 and 3463. There was also one Hereford cow with ear tag 197 and branded with 4S on her left hip, one Hereford heifer with ear tag 176 and she weighs approximately 600 pounds and one Hereford bull calf with ear tag 048 weighing approximately 450 pounds. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Murchison at 512-705-3226 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.