Crime watch: Cattle missing in Wheeler County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Lynn Mays, District 2 in the Texas Panhandle, reports six head of heifers and steers missing from a property north of IH-40 in Wheeler County. The cattle include two black or black baldy heifers or steers weighing 600–650 pounds and four black or black baldy steers and heifers weighing approximately 250 pounds. The cattle are branded “SP” on the right hip. The heifers have numbered red or green ear tags in the left ear, and the steers are not tagged. They were last seen Feb. 5. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mays at 806-683-8320 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.