Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Tulsa County, Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in North Central Oklahoma, reports a Brangus crossbred heifer missing near Tulsa. The heifer is black and weighs approximately 800 to 1,000 pounds with an E branded on the left hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Perrier at 918-440-8360 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.