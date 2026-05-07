Crime watch: Cattle missing in Trinity County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt, District 14 in East Texas, reports four cow-calf pairs missing from a property at the dead end of County Line Road in Trinity County. The missing cattle include: a black Maine cow-calf pair; a black Brangus cow-calf pair branded with a “Rocking M” on the left rib; a Red Angus cow-calf pair with tattoo No. 1CTS420 in the ear; and a red baldie cow-calf pair. The cattle were last seen April 19. The owner discovered the cattle missing April 27 and found a fence had been cut, allowing the cattle to be moved through the opening. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Bobbitt at 936-222-2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.