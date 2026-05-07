Crime watch: Cattle missing in Tom Green County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger H.D. Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, reports three black or black baldy cows missing from a property on the north side of San Angelo near the dump grounds. The cows are 5 to 7 years old and have an ear tag with the owner’s name and phone number. The cattle were last seen May 2. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-340-2268 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
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