Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jay Foster, District 8 in North Texas, reports 18 black cows, a few Red Brangus cows and five black calves missing near the Bush Knob community. The cows range in age from 4 to 9 years old. The calves are approximately 500 pounds. All the missing cattle have a + brand on the left shoulder and were last seen in March. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Foster at 940-457-0295 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
U.S. drought monitor and summary report for May 24
This Week's Drought Summary A strong upper-level trough moved across the contiguous U.S. (CONUS) …
Continue Reading about U.S. drought monitor and summary report for May 24
Ponca City man arrested in Larceny of Domestic Animals case in Osage County
Cameron Ross Irons arrested and charged for theft of a horse in Osage County Cameron Ross …
Continue Reading about Ponca City man arrested in Larceny of Domestic Animals case in Osage County
Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Throckmorton County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jay Foster, District 8 in North …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Throckmorton County