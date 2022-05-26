Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Throckmorton County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jay Foster, District 8 in North Texas, reports 18 black cows, a few Red Brangus cows and five black calves missing near the Bush Knob community. The cows range in age from 4 to 9 years old. The calves are approximately 500 pounds. All the missing cattle have a + brand on the left shoulder and were last seen in March. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Foster at 940-457-0295 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.