Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Stephens County, Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Derek Helmke, District 3 in South Central Oklahoma, reports two cows and a steer calf missing between Velma and Duncan. The two Angus cows and approximately 525-pound calf are branded on the right hip with rafter M. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Helmke at 580-319-1757 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.