Crime Watch: Cattle missing in South Central Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Derek Helmke, District 3 in South Central Oklahoma reports cattle missing in Carter County, Oklahoma. A cow from Gene Autry is a red and heavy bred with GB brand on the left hip. One yearling heifer and one yearling steer are missing from Healdton both are black, weighing approximately 550 pounds wearing blue ear tags at the time of theft. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Helmke at 580-319-1757 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.

