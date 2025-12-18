Crime watch: Cattle missing in Smith County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East Texas, reports nine steers and heifers missing from a property off County Road 356 in Winona. The cattle weigh between 500-600 pounds, vary in color and have a “bar over LF” branded on their right ribs. They were last counted Nov. 1 and discovered missing Dec. 8. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hand at 903-571-3488 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.