Crime watch: Cattle missing in Shelby County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt, District 14 in East Texas, reports two Longhorn cattle missing from a property on FM 1970 North in Timpson. The cattle include a brown-and-white Longhorn cow with a distinctive heart-shaped marking on the right hip and a black-and-white Longhorn steer. They were last seen March 10. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bobbitt at 936-222-2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.