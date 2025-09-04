Crime watch: Cattle missing in Runnels County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, reports a black Angus bull and six black Angus calves missing from a property off FM 1770 east of Winters. The bull is branded with a “JM connected” on his left hip, a white ear tag with “Mostad Angus” and a phone number in the right ear, and a “44 Farms” green tag in the left ear. The six calves weigh approximately 400 pounds and have a white ear tag with “Mostad Angus” and a phone number in the right ear. They were last seen July 15. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-340-2268 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.