Crime watch: Cattle missing in Panola County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East Texas, reports two crossbred yearling steers and two crossbred yearling heifers missing from a property off County Road 161 in Long Branch. The red and black cattle weigh approximately 300-400 pounds with white ear tags numbered 18, 20, 22 and 24. The steers are tagged in the left ear, and the heifers are tagged in the right ear. They were last seen July 15. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hand at 903-571-3488 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.