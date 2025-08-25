Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East Texas, reports two crossbred yearling steers and two crossbred yearling heifers missing from a property off County Road 161 in Long Branch. The red and black cattle weigh approximately 300-400 pounds with white ear tags numbered 18, 20, 22 and 24. The steers are tagged in the left ear, and the heifers are tagged in the right ear. They were last seen July 15. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hand at 903-571-3488 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime watch: Black Angus bull missing in Lavaca County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in …
Continue Reading about Crime watch: Black Angus bull missing in Lavaca County
Crime watch: ATV stolen in Hartley County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the …
Continue Reading about Crime watch: ATV stolen in Hartley County
Crime watch: Cattle missing in Panola County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East …
Continue Reading about Crime watch: Cattle missing in Panola County