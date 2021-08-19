Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Nowata County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger John Cummings, District 5 in Eastern Oklahoma, reports steers missing in Delaware. The four steers were last seen August 2 and are Angus crosses with a steer head brand on their right hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Cummings at 918-342-0888 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.