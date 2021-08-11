Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Medina County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tony Ashley, District 28 in South Texas and North Rio Grande River, reports cattle missing south of Hondo. The cattle were last seen in September 2019 and include one motley-faced brindle calf, one brindle calf and one dun calf. The three calves were stolen from PVT road 6431 in Medina County. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ashley at 830-563-0555 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.