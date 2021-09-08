Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Medina County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tony Ashley, District 28 in South Texas and North Rio Grande River, reports two steers missing west of D’Hanis off County Road 520. The steers weigh approximately 500 pounds each with a slash mark on their right ears. There is a white-faced red steer and a black Angus cross steer. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ashley at 830-653-0555 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.