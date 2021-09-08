Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tony Ashley, District 28 in South Texas and North Rio Grande River, reports two steers missing west of D’Hanis off County Road 520. The steers weigh approximately 500 pounds each with a slash mark on their right ears. There is a white-faced red steer and a black Angus cross steer. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ashley at 830-653-0555 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Zapata County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Aguilar Jr., District 29 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Zapata County
Crime Watch: Kubota L330 stolen in Rogers County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger John Cummings, District 5 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Kubota L330 stolen in Rogers County
Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Medina County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tony Ashley, District 28 in South …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Medina County