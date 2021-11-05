Crime Watch: Cattle missing in McCulloch County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger H.D. Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, reports five cows and four calves missing in McColloch County. The cows include three black, one black baldie and one red all branded with lazy JD connected on their left hips. The cattle were last seen July 15. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-853-2062 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.