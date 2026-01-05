Crime watch: Cattle missing in Harris County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Nathan Hale, District 24 in Southeast Texas, reports two cows and a yearling calf missing from a property off Kickapoo Road in Waller. The missing cattle are described as one black Jersey-Wagyu cross cow with bangs tag No. 74PAA1896, one black crossbred cow with bangs tag No. 74PAA1899 or 74PAA1893 and one black yearling steer weighing approximately 400–600 pounds. The victim arrived at the property and discovered a gate chain had been cut and two cows penned. The cattle were last seen Dec. 13, 2025. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hale at 979-627-5823 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

