Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Grimes County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22, in South Texas, reports cattle missing in Grimes County. The cattle include nine black cows, two black calves and one yearling black bull, all branded with NTS on the right shoulder. The cattle were last seen March 17. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
