Crime watch: Cattle missing in Gonzales County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in South Texas, reports four head of cattle missing from a property north of Waelder. The cattle include two tiger striped horned Braford cows, one Beefmaster cow and one gray crossbred cow all branded with “D over bar over E” on the left hip. They were last seen February 19. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.