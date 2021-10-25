Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Goliad County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in South Texas and Mid Gulf Coast, reports cattle missing in Goliad. The cattle include three Charolais calves and three Brangus cows. The Charolais calves include one bull and two heifers weighing approximately 500 pounds each. The Brangus cows are branded with connected M over B on right hip and might also have M bar on their left hip. The cattle were last seen Oct. 18 on a property in the corner of Goliad County bordering DeWitt and Victoria Counties. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.