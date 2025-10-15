Crime watch: Cattle missing in Garza County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Michael Looney, District 7 in Northwest Texas, reports a red cow and two black cows missing from a property off FM 2008 in Garza County. The six-year-old cows have a ” Lazy T 5″ branded on their left hip. The owner believes that someone loaded the three cows and left the gate open to the pens when they left the scene allowing all the cattle to get out. The three cows were last seen Sept. 26. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Looney at 806-778-2585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.