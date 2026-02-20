Crime watch: Cattle missing in Colorado County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Nathan Hale, District 24 in Southeast Texas, reports two black crossbred yearling bulls and a black crossbred heifer missing from a property along Cummins Creek in Columbus. The cattle weigh approximately 700-750 pounds. They were last seen Jan. 1. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hale at 979-627-5823 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.