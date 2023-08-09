Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Collin County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brad Oliver, District 11 in North Central Texas, reports five head of cattle missing from a pasture off County Road 697 near Farmersville. The missing cattle are as follows:

One brown baldy cow with a yellow, No. 45 ear tag in the left ear

One red, baldy steer with horns and no other markings, brands or tags

One white steer with a yellow, No. 74 ear tag in the left ear

One black steer with no markings, brands or tags

One black yearling with a yellow, No. 80 ear tag in the left ear

The owner discovered the missing cattle on Aug. 2 when it appeared the gate to the property had been damaged, possibly by a vehicle crash. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Oliver at 903-328-8023 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.