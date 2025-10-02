Crime watch: Cattle missing in Childress County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports five Red Angus heifers and a Red Angus cow-calf pair missing from a property off FM 658 in Childress County. The heifers have a “Turkey Track R” branded on their right rib, and a yellow ear tag. The older cow has a “Running WR” branded on her right rib and a yellow ear tag with a two-month-old calf at her side. They were discovered missing Sept. 23. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.