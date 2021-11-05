Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Carter County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Derek Helmke, District 3 in South Central Oklahoma, reports 15 head missing in northwest Carter County. The cattle include 12 cows and three calves weighing approximately 550 to 600 pounds each. All are branded with JP on their left hips. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Helmke at 580-319-1757 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.