Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Derek Helmke, District 3 in South Central Oklahoma, reports 15 head missing in northwest Carter County. The cattle include 12 cows and three calves weighing approximately 550 to 600 pounds each. All are branded with JP on their left hips. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Helmke at 580-319-1757 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for November 5
Texas Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers traded mostly steady. Trade activity and …
Continue Reading about Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for November 5
Crime Watch: Cattle missing in McCulloch County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger H.D. Brittain, District 19 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Cattle missing in McCulloch County
Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Carter County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Derek Helmke, District 3 in South …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Carter County