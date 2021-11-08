Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Carter County, Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Derek Helmke, District 3 in Central Oklahoma, reports eight head of mixed calves missing in northwest Carter County. The calves are black or smoky colored and have both ears tipped with an “OO” brand on the left hip. The cattle were last seen in the Healdton area on Oct. 24. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Helmke at 580-319-1757 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.