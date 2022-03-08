Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Burleson County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger David Marcaurele, District 24 in the Gulf Coast, reports 11 cows and six calves missing from a pasture near Somerville. The cows include:
- One black horned Brahman cross.
- Two black bald Brahman crosses with yellow ear tags in their left ear, numbers 116 and 117.
- One motley Braford with a yellow ear tag in her left ear, number 264.
- One white faced Braford.
- One Braford with white on top of her head.
- One blaze-faced yellow cow with a yellow ear tag in her left ear, number 269.
- Two golden tiger striped cows.
- One light tiger stripe baldy cow
- One light tan cow.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Marcaurele at 979-332-8755 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.