Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Burleson County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger David Marcaurele, District 24 in the Gulf Coast, reports 11 cows and six calves missing from a pasture near Somerville. The cows include:

One black horned Brahman cross.

Two black bald Brahman crosses with yellow ear tags in their left ear, numbers 116 and 117.

One motley Braford with a yellow ear tag in her left ear, number 264.

One white faced Braford.

One Braford with white on top of her head.

One blaze-faced yellow cow with a yellow ear tag in her left ear, number 269.

Two golden tiger striped cows.

One light tiger stripe baldy cow

One light tan cow.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Marcaurele at 979-332-8755 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.