Crime watch: Cattle missing in Burleson County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports two black cows-calf pairs and one gray Brahman bull missing in Burleson County. The cattle have no identifying marks or brands and were last seen July 11. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-9066 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
