Crime watch: Cattle missing in Archer County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Cliff Swofford, District 8 in North Texas, reports 10 black or black white-faced steers and heifers missing from a property approximately 4.5 miles north of Archer City on the west side of Highway 79. The cattle include seven head weighing approximately 400 to 600 pounds and are branded with “JL” on the left hip. All have a swallow-fork ear notch in the left ear. The cattle were last seen Jan. 5. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Swofford at 817-343-8804 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.