Crime Watch: Cattle and equipment missing near Waco

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Marvin Wills, District 15 in Central Texas, reports a yellow four-wheeler and two, 2-day-old black calves missing from a property off Horseshoe Bend Road near Waco. The 2008 Honda 420 four-wheeler has the serial number 1HFTE340884105471. The four-wheeler and calves were last seen the evening of July 23 and discovered missing the morning of July 24. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Wills at 254-223-2330 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.