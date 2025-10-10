Crime watch: Can-Am side-by-side stolen in Matagorda County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Nathan Hale, District 24 in Southeast Texas, reports a 2022 black Can-Am Defender side-by-side stolen from a property off County Road 229 in Bay City. The VIN No. is 3JBUBAX45NK000606. On Oct. 7 between 2-5 p.m. the suspect(s) cut four fences to gain entry to the victim’s property stealing the side-by-side. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hale at 979-627-5823 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.