Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports one steer and three heifers missing in southern Gonzales County. The black steer has a white face and a No. 60 yellow ear tag in his right ear. The heifers are black and have yellow ear tags with No. 63, 64 and 67 in their left ears. All the calves weigh approximately 400-500 pounds and were last seen July 14. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Uvalde County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Tony Ashley, District 28 in South …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Uvalde County
Cow-calf Corner: Be sure to check early planted wheat fields for Fall Armyworms
Paul Beck, Oklahoma State University Extension Beef Nutrition Specialist In my weekly trips to …
Continue Reading about Cow-calf Corner: Be sure to check early planted wheat fields for Fall Armyworms
Crime Watch: Calves missing near Smiley
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Calves missing near Smiley