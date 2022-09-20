Crime Watch: Calves missing near Smiley

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports one steer and three heifers missing in southern Gonzales County. The black steer has a white face and a No. 60 yellow ear tag in his right ear. The heifers are black and have yellow ear tags with No. 63, 64 and 67 in their left ears. All the calves weigh approximately 400-500 pounds and were last seen July 14. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.