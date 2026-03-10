Crime watch: Calves missing in Young County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Cliff Swofford, District 8 in North Texas, reports 45 calves missing from a property off Highway 79 North near Olney. The missing cattle include 20 heifer calves and 25 steer calves. One heifer calf is a Charolais, and the remaining calves are black or black baldies. The heifers weigh approximately 450–550 pounds, and the steers weigh approximately 400–600 pounds. The calves are branded with either a “WA” high on their left shoulder behind the first rib or an intersecting curve brand high on the left hip near the tailhead. The calves may also have a notch low on either the right or left ear. Evidence at the property indicated a gate chain had been tampered with, and gates to the pens may have been left open. The calves were last seen Feb. 11. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Swofford at 817-343-8804 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.