Crime Watch: Calves missing in Osage County, Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in Northern Oklahoma, reports two white steer calves, seven black heifer calves and one black bull calf missing near the Quail Hollow area of Osage County. The white calves weigh approximately 450 pounds, and the black calves weigh approximately 500 pounds. The missing bull calf is approximately 260 pounds. None of the calves are branded but they all have orange or yellow ear tags. They were last seen April 28. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Perrier at 918-440-8360 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.