Crime watch: Calves missing in Dickens County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Michael Looney, District 7 in Northwest Texas, reports three black calves missing from a property one mile northwest of County Road 129 and 136 in Dickens County. The calves have a yellow ear tag in their left ear and an “under 7” notch in right ear. They were last seen Aug. 15 and discovered missing Sept. 15. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Looney at 806-778-2585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.