Crime Watch: Calves missing in Beckham County, Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Ben Eggleston, District 2 in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandle, reports nine black Angus calves missing from a pasture north of Elk City, Oklahoma. The missing steers and heifers weigh approximately 600 pounds and have red handwritten tags in the left ear. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Eggleston at 806-852-4741 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.