Crime Watch: Calf missing in Briscoe County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports one black Angus calf missing from a set of pens located 15 miles northwest of Silverton off County Road 6. The calf is approximately 675 pounds and is branded with A-5 on the left hip. It was last seen Jan. 15. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at (806) 205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Cow-calf Corner: Value creation on the ranch
Kellie Curry Raper, Livestock Marketing Specialist, OSU Department of Agricultural Economics If …
Continue Reading about Cow-calf Corner: Value creation on the ranch
Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for Jan. 20
Texas Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold mostly 2.00 to 4.00 lower. Trade …
Continue Reading about Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for Jan. 20
U.S. drought monitor and summary report for Jan. 17
This week's drought summary An atmospheric river brought heavy rain and high-elevation snow …
Continue Reading about U.S. drought monitor and summary report for Jan. 17