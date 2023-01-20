Crime Watch: Calf missing in Briscoe County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports one black Angus calf missing from a set of pens located 15 miles northwest of Silverton off County Road 6. The calf is approximately 675 pounds and is branded with A-5 on the left hip. It was last seen Jan. 15. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at (806) 205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.