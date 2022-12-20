Crime Watch: Bulls missing near Masterson

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports three mature black Angus bulls missing in Potter County. The bulls are branded with CF bar (the bar is under the CF) on the left hip. They were last seen in May. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
