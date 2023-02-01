Crime Watch: Bull shot near Iowa Park

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association reports a one-year-old registered Red Angus bull was shot in a set of pens near Horseshoe Lake Road. The bull was killed Jan. 30. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact John Vance at 903-438-6251 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775. A cash reward is available for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person or persons responsible for the crime.