Crime Watch: Bull shot near Iowa Park

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association reports a one-year-old registered Red Angus bull was shot in a set of pens near Horseshoe Lake Road. The bull was killed Jan. 30. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact John Vance at 903-438-6251 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775. A cash reward is available for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person or persons responsible for the crime.
Recent Posts
Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for Feb. 3
Texas Compared to last week's light run due to snow: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to …
Continue Reading about Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for Feb. 3
U.S. drought monitor and summary report for Jan. 31
This week's drought summary Winter storms brought heavy rain and snow much of the eastern U.S. …
Continue Reading about U.S. drought monitor and summary report for Jan. 31
Texas ranch receives Regional Environmental Stewardship Award
The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) announced today that Parks Ranch in Goliad County, …
Continue Reading about Texas ranch receives Regional Environmental Stewardship Award